Surprising health issues that may be linked to excess sugar intake

Sugar is present in many foods that people may not expect. Experts warn that excess intake of added sugars can disrupt the balance of good and bad bacteria in our gut and potentially lead to several health issues. While weight gain and diabetes risk are commonly associated with sugar overconsumption, some less obvious signs could also indicate that one may be eating too much of the sweet stuff.

Dietitians mention that low-fat yogurts, granola bars, pasta sauces and flavored instant oats often contain hidden sugars like brown sugar, corn syrup or honey. It is therefore important to read labels carefully to monitor the added sugar content in foods.

According to health professionals, persistent hunger pangs and food cravings could be a warning as sugar stimulates the brain's reward center. This may lead to temporary energy spikes followed by crashes, resulting in renewed cravings. Excessive sugar intake has also been linked to low energy levels, poor sleep quality, mood changes and digestive issues like bloating in some individuals.

While more research is needed to confirm certain connections, dietitians recommend keeping added sugars below 25-37.5 grams daily. Whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins are advised for healthy, filling meals. Reading nutrition labels, opting for unsweetened options and limiting processed foods can help curb hidden sugar intake. Making small adjustments like these may aid in dealing with unexpected signs that our daily sugar intake is more than what is recommended.