back to top
Search
    Life StyleArmaan Malik hits fellow Bigg Boss contestant for objectionable remarks on wife
    Life Style

    Armaan Malik hits fellow Bigg Boss contestant for objectionable remarks on wife

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The ongoing season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Over The Top (OTT) witnessed yet another dramatic turn of events after popular singer and contestant Armaan Malik lost his cool and hit fellow housemate Vishal Pandey. According to reports, the incident took place after Armaan’s ex-wife Payal Malik, who visited the house as a guest, revealed certain objectionable remarks made by Vishal about Armaan’s current wife Kritika Malik.

    Payal is reported to have shared video clips from inside the house where Vishal is seen making flirtatious comments about Kritika during a casual conversation with another contestant. She also claimed that Vishal checked Kritika out inappropriately during her workout session in the garden area. Hearing these revelations seemed to have angered Armaan, who then confronted Vishal and ended up slapping him during a heated argument.

    The incident invited mixed reactions from audiences as well as other housemates. While many felt Armaan’s actions were justified given the nature of the comments, others opposed any kind of violence. Host Anil Kapoor, who reviewed the matter closely, condemned the physical assault but acknowledged that certain remarks violated the show’s code of conduct. He announced Armaan would be nominated for the entire season as a consequence.

    The controversy has certainly spiced up the drama quotient of the reality show even further. It will be interesting to see if the issue is addressed further during the upcoming episodes and if any other punishment awaits the contestants involved. For now, Armaan’s fans are throwing their support behind him but the matter also highlights the challenges of living with strangers 24×7 under the constant watch of cameras.

    Previous article
    Surprising health issues that may be linked to excess sugar intake
    Next article
    Prabhas’ blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD continues box office domination in second week surpassing Rs. 500 crore in India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Surprising health issues that may be linked to excess sugar intake

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sugar is present in many foods that people may...

    Benefits of Tulsi Water for Health and Wellness

    Northlines Northlines -
    Revered in Hindu traditions for ages, tulsi or holy...

    Can adding ghee to rice help manage blood sugar for diabetics? Expert weighs in

    Northlines Northlines -
    Can this kitchen hack make rice healthier for diabetics? With...

    Dental Experts Debate Merits of Skipping Morning Tooth Brushing

    Northlines Northlines -
    A popular social media post recently sparked discussion around...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Against Blocking Of ‘Briar’ Messaging App...

    Unrest in the streets of Paris after shock election result leaves...

    PM Goes To Moscow While Rahul Heads For Assam, Manipur: Jairam...