    Prabhas' blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD continues box office domination in second week
    Entertainment

    Prabhas’ blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD continues box office domination in second week surpassing Rs. 500 crore in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Prabhas' recently released period film Kalki 2898 AD has continued its remarkable box office run well into its second week. According to reports, the multilingual blockbuster has crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark in ticket sales within alone.

    Data from film tracking sources shows that the Nag Ashwin directorial pulled in over Rs. 41 crore on this past Sunday. This strong weekend collection helped propel its total Indian box office haul beyond Rs. 507 crore. The movie saw especially robust earnings from its Hindi version, gaining Rs. 22 crore on Sunday compared to Rs. 14 crore for the Telugu print. Other language versions including Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada also contributed towards the film's massive overall numbers.

    Its box office dominance extends beyond India as well. Kalki 2898 AD has now grossed over $16 million from screenings in North America, making it the highest grossing South Indian film ever in that key region. Trade sources confirmed the movie has surpassed numerous benchmarks to enter the coveted $16 million club.

    With its all-star cast and special effects driven storytelling, Kalki 2898 AD has clearly managed to captivate audiences on a global scale. Backed by consistent strong word-of-mouth, the period adventure is displaying few signs of slowing in its receipt even in the pivotal second weekend period. Industry trackers remain bullish about its potential to set new industry records before concluding its theatrical run.

    Armaan Malik hits fellow Bigg Boss contestant for objectionable remarks on wife
    Bollywood Star Manisha Koirala Opens Up About Uncomfortable Experience Defying Photographer’s Demands Early in Career
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

