back to top
Search
IndiaSupreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency’s response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid ‘paper leak’, ‘malpractice’ allegations

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 11: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Testing Agency's response to a plea seeking fresh conduct of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, 2024, on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

A vacation bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, refused to stay the counselling of successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

NEET-UG, 2024 was held on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4. It was expected to be declared on June 14.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The top court tagged the plea filed by Shivangi Mishra and others with the pending one and asked the NTA to file the response in the meantime.

The plea alleged that NEET-UG, 2024, was riddled with malpractices as various instances of paper leaks have come to the knowledge of the petitioners.

The alleged paper leak was violative of Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution as it gave an undue advantage to some candidates over others who chose to attempt the examination in a fair manner, it said.

Previous article
Singapore Airlines offers monetary relief and refunds to passengers of extreme turbulence incident
Next article
Donald Trump Calls on Anti-Abortion Christian Group to Defend ‘Innocent Life’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bodies of four killed in J&K bus terror attack arrive in Jaipur

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Jun 11: The bodies of four people, including...

15 Junior Scale JKAS Officers Transferred In SWD

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 11: Consequent upon placement of their services...

New 24-Hour cardiac surgery facility approved for GMC Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 11: In a significant development for heart...

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 11: The Congress, on Tuesday, said...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Prominent Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Detained in Connection with Bengaluru Murder

Weaning Guidelines: Transitioning from Breastfeeding to Solid Foods

Protesters Outside NYC Exhibit for October 7 Victims Light Flares, Chant...