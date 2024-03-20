Search
Latest NewsSupreme Court Issues Directives to Speed Up Prisoner Releases After Grant of...
Latest NewsLead News

Supreme Court Issues Directives to Speed Up Prisoner Releases After Grant of Bail

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Supreme Court of has taken an important step aimed at ensuring jail authorities promptly implement bail orders. Recognizing delays in releasing prisoners despite court orders, the apex court issued fresh directives for prison officials. 

The court noted numerous bail orders go unheeded, preventing the accused's freedom as mandated. To fix this, it underlined officials' duty to act swiftly on orders. The orders in question come via the court's FASTER system, launched last year by then CJI N V Ramana.

FASTER electronically transmits orders securely to avoid delays. Despite a February 5 bail grant for Laxman Ram, he remained incarcerated. The court clarified its intent upon hearing he wasn't released until after a follow up hearing.

Going forward, the court wants officials checking emails from FASTER twice daily. Any bail orders must result in the accused's prompt production in court. FASTER emails carry digitally signed, QR encoded orders for authentication. Officials can verify via the court website if unsure of an order's validity.

By streamlining the process, the top court hopes to end unlawful detentions from non-compliance. Detainees will get their freedom without undue delays, upholding the rule of law. This move protects the innocent and promotes justice system efficiency.

Previous article
“Kashmir’s water bodies under threat, NGT notices authorities”
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Kashmir’s water bodies under threat, NGT notices authorities”

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: The National Green Tribunal has...

Russia To Deliver Last Two Squadrons Of S-400 Air Defence Missiles By 2026

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: Amid delays due to its...

Won’t contest 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, Mar 20: Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh...

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

“Kashmir’s water bodies under threat, NGT notices authorities”

Russia To Deliver Last Two Squadrons Of S-400 Air Defence Missiles...

Won’t contest 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Himachal Pradesh Congress chief...