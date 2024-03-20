Supreme Court Issues Directives to Speed Up Prisoner Releases After Grant of Bail

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Supreme Court of India has taken an important step aimed at ensuring jail authorities promptly implement bail orders. Recognizing delays in releasing prisoners despite court orders, the apex court issued fresh directives for prison officials.



The court noted numerous bail orders go unheeded, preventing the accused's freedom as mandated. To fix this, it underlined officials' duty to act swiftly on orders. The orders in question come via the court's FASTER system, launched last year by then CJI N V Ramana.



FASTER electronically transmits orders securely to avoid delays. Despite a February 5 bail grant for Laxman Ram, he remained incarcerated. The court clarified its intent upon hearing he wasn't released until after a follow up hearing.



Going forward, the court wants officials checking emails from FASTER twice daily. Any bail orders must result in the accused's prompt production in court. FASTER emails carry digitally signed, QR encoded orders for authentication. Officials can verify via the court website if unsure of an order's validity.



By streamlining the process, the top court hopes to end unlawful detentions from non-compliance. Detainees will get their freedom without undue delays, upholding the rule of law. This move protects the innocent and promotes justice system efficiency.