“Kashmir’s water bodies under threat, NGT notices authorities”

New Delhi, Mar 20: The National Green Tribunal has taken action against authorities in Jammu and Kashmir over deteriorating conditions of vital wetlands and water bodies. According to a media report highlighted by the NGT, Kashmir's wetlands and lakes face serious risks due to natural and man-made factors. Climatic changes like rising temperatures along with massive sedimentation and encroachment threaten the survival of habitats like Haigam Rakh, Hokersar wetland and Shalbug.



Pollution issues plague flagship lakes as well. Dal Lake, Wular Lake, Anchar Lake and Manasbal Lake experience waste discharge and siltation issues that impact water quality. Taking cognizance of the urgent situation, the NGT bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and A. Senthil Vel sought responses from key departments within a week. Forest and Environment Department of J&K, Central and J&K Pollution Control Boards received notices to present data and plans.



While J&K PCB submitted a report on 9 wetlands, the tribunal noted lack of numeric water quality details. Proper assessment is needed given provisions of Wetland Rules and Environment Protection Act. By highlighting a “substantial issue” regarding norms compliance, the NGT recognizes degradation risks to Kashmir's natural heritage. With authorities now on notice, hopefully swift measures will safeguard renowned habitats and sources of livelihood from neglect and damage. Kashmir's ecology and communities depend on conservation efforts to sustain fragile ecosystems under growing threats.