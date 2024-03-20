Search
IndiaRBI Asks Banks to Keep Select Branches Open on Last Sunday of...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

RBI Asks Banks to Keep Select Branches Open on Last Sunday of Fiscal Year to Facilitate Govt Financial Transactions

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Mar 20: Central Bank Urges Lenders to Keep Key Branches Open on Last Sunday of Fiscal Year

As the financial year comes to a close this March, the Reserve Bank of (RBI) has directed commercial banks to ensure their crucial government transaction branches remain accessible on the final weekend. With March 31st landing on a Sunday in 2024, the central bank recognized the need for banks to accommodate last-minute fiscal deadlines.

In an official statement, the RBI explained the Government of India had made a special request keeping branches handling receipts and payments operational for one additional day. This move allows all government financial activities for the 2023-24 period to be accounted for prior to the new financial year kickstarting on April 1st.

Dubbed “agency banks”, the branches concerned with governmental were instructed to open their doors to the public this coming Sunday. By staying accessible, these key branches can help ensure government bodies and departments meet pending payment and receipt cut-offs for the closing financial cycle. The one-day extension also gives additional flexibility to banks and their clients to wrap up any outstanding government-related monetary exchanges.

Previous article
Supreme Court Issues Directives to Speed Up Prisoner Releases After Grant of Bail
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Issues Directives to Speed Up Prisoner Releases After Grant of Bail

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: The Supreme Court of India...

“Kashmir’s water bodies under threat, NGT notices authorities”

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: The National Green Tribunal has...

Russia To Deliver Last Two Squadrons Of S-400 Air Defence Missiles By 2026

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: Amid delays due to its...

Won’t contest 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, Mar 20: Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court Issues Directives to Speed Up Prisoner Releases After Grant...

“Kashmir’s water bodies under threat, NGT notices authorities”

Russia To Deliver Last Two Squadrons Of S-400 Air Defence Missiles...