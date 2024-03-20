Search
Distribution Of Wrong Question Paper: SED Constitutes 2-Member Enquiry Committee
Distribution Of Wrong Question Paper: SED Constitutes 2-Member Enquiry Committee

, Mar 20: The School Department on Wednesday constituted a two-member committee to look into the circumstances leading to ‘wrong distribution of question papers by J&K BOSE' among the students of Class 12th.
The Committee, as per the order comprises of Director School Education, and Director School Education, Jammu.
The Terms of Reference, as per the order would be to enquire into the incident of wrong distribution of 11th class question paper to 12th class students appeared in the Board examination on 20.03.2024 by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
The Committee would look into the circumstances of the cancellation of the examination and ultimately to fix the responsibility for negligence at supervisory/administrative level.
“The Committee shall co-opt any Chief Education Officer (as required)/other officer and submit its findings to the Administration within seven days,” the order reads.
Notably, in a major gaffe the students of Class 12 in many centres across Valley claimed that they were served different set of exam papers and it was later known that the exams were from Class 11.
Responding to the quandary, the authorities cancelled the paper and informed that fresh dates for the cancelled papers will be informed in days to follow.

RBI Asks Banks to Keep Select Branches Open on Last Sunday of Fiscal Year to Facilitate Govt Financial Transactions
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

