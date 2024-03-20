CBI Takes Action Against Bureaucrats and Middlemen in Jammu and Kashmir Gun Licensing Scandal 

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed fraud charges against 15 individuals, including two senior bureaucrats, in connection with the widespread misissuance of firearms licenses in Jammu and Kashmir between 2012-2016. In two separate chargesheets, the CBI has outlined a troubling pattern of corruption involving district administrators and gun dealers that threaten public safety.



The first chargesheet names the former District Magistrate of Kupwara, Itrat Hussain Rafiqi, and four gun dealers for their roles in an influence-peddling scheme. A second chargesheet accuses then Additional District Magistrate Ravinder Kumar Bhat and four middlemen of similar misconduct. The investigation reveals an illicit network between licensing authorities and commercial interests that saw gun licenses approved without proper process or vetting.



Disturbingly, defense personnel posted far from the state were found to have illegitimately obtained Kupwara licenses, despite not living or working in the area. Police verification was often bypassed as well. The chargesheets allege dealers paid bribes per approved license and worked with crooked officials to push through ineligible applications.



Issuing a large number of arms permits so carelessly in a border region like Kupwara puts communities at serious risk, says the CBI. The scandal exposes how corruption can undermine safety when firearms oversight is neglected for financial gain. Facing criminal prosecution, those charged will have to answer for endangering locals and violating public trust. The case serves as a warning that no one is above the law in safeguarding civilians from the threats of an illegally armed public.