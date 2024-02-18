Sunny Leone’s photo on the Admit Card of UP Police Cops Recruitment Exam caused laughter

Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone's picture was unintentionally discovered on an entrance card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam.

The UP police have declared the admit card to be a fake, which has caused confusion and laughter among netizens.

In an unusual incident, an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam with a picture of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on it gone viral on social media. On the portal of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the admission card for the constable post was registered on February 17.

Leone's picture and registration number, 12258574, were entered during the registration process on the UPPRB website. Since then, the admit card picture has become widely popular on social media site X. When a user on X shared the picture, internet users responded with laughter and anecdotes. One user said, “India is definitely not for beginners.”

“Sunny Leone is not being signed by any movie producer.” That's the reason she filled out the UP police recruitment form,” jokingly commented another person. “Hey, Sunny Leone is testing for the Uttar Pradesh police. What's going on in this country (sic),” joked one other person.

The UPPRB declared that the admit card with the name Sunny Leone was phony after becoming aware of the widely circulated card. Officials claim that a candidate submitted false images when applying for the test.

The testing facility, Smt. Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Tirwa, Kannauj, verified that nobody connected to the card took the test. The mobile number on the admission card has been linked to a Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, inhabitant, according to a report by Live Hindustan.

The police have determined that the admit card is fraudulent, and they are looking for the person who sent it.