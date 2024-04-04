Search
Sunil Narine’s fiery 85 helps KKR post IPL’s second highest total of 272, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi impresses with 54 on debut in huge 106 run win over Delhi Capitals

Sunil Narine played a memorable knock of 85 runs while youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with his 54 on debut as Kolkata Knight Riders put up a massive total of 272/7 against Delhi Capitals. In reply, DC were bundled out for just 166 as KKR won the match by 106 runs.

Sunil Narine lit up the stands at Visakhapatnam with his explosive batting as he smashed 85 runs off just 39 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders post the second highest total in history of 272/7 against Delhi Capitals. Opening the batting, Narine went on a six-hitting rampage as he cracked 9 fours and 6 maximums in his innings. Young Indian batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had impressed for in the U19 Cup, also made most of the opportunity on his IPL debut as he scored a brisk 54 off just 27 balls. Andre Russell and Nitish Rana also chipped in with valuable cameos to take KKR's total to a mammoth 272.

In reply, DC never got going in their chase as they lost early wickets to be reeling at 33/4 in the powerplay. Skipper Rishabh Pant top scored with 55 while Tristan Stubbs made 54 but lack of partnerships cost them dear. The asking rate kept mounting and DC were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs, losing by a huge margin of 106 runs. Sunil Narine was declared player of the match for his match winning knock.

With this comprehensive win, KKR have taken the top spot in the points table with 3 wins in 4 matches while DC suffered their second loss of the season.

