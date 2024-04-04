Search
Jammu KashmirJKSCERT orders to implement HPC from ensuing year
Jammu KashmirKashmir

JKSCERT orders to implement HPC from ensuing year

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 3: The and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Wednesday ordered the implementation of Holistic Progress Card (HPC) in all government and recognised private schools up to the middle stage.

The Council for Educational and Research Training (NCERT) has introduced a new HPC which will measure, apart from academic performance, a child's progress in interpersonal relationships, self-reflection, creativity, and emotional application in classrooms.

According to the KNO news agency, Director JKSCERT in a notification said that HPC is a revolutionary tool that has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in the very nature of pedagogy, teaching and learning process, assessment practices and teacher training.

“It serves as a tool to bridge the gap between traditional assessment methods and the evolving needs of ,” it reads.

The notification reads that the HPC developed by NCERT for foundational and preparatory Stage stands adopted by this Council and rolled out in the schools of J&K.

“Furthermore, NCERT has developed HPC for the middle stage and States and UT have been asked to adopt and adapt it from the ensuing academic session,” it reads.

JKSCERT accordingly enjoined upon all the Chief Education Officers, Principal DIETs and Head of the Institutions to ensure the implementation of HPC in all government and recognised Private Schools up to Middle stage from academic session 2024-25.

 

DSEK constitutes committee to authenticate complaints against Pvt schools
