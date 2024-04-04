DSEK constitutes committee to authenticate complaints against Pvt schools

Srinagar, Apr 3: Two days after the commencement of a new academic session, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday constituted a committee to verify the complaints against private schools here.

DSEK in an order said that it has been sanctioned to constitute a committee to verify different complaints against private schools in Kashmir division being frequently received at different quarters and appearing on the social media platforms.

DSEK said that the concerned chief education officer, cluster heads and zonal education officers shall verify the complaint against the schools recognised by School Education Department and affiliated with JKBOSE.

It also said that the concerned Chief Education Officer, deputy CEO, and one senior most principal to be nominated by CEO concerned shall verify the complaints against the schools affiliated with CBSE.

“The committees constituted shall monitor the private educational institutions and submit reports and recommendations thereof as per J&K School Education Act-2002 to DSEK on fortnightly basis,” it reads.

Earlier this week, the Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) has said that the private schools were charging fees retrospectively for the months in which students have not availed any services from the institute.

The committee accordingly warned the private schools not to charge fee retrospectively for the period a student has not been on the rolls of school.

On March-21, Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) warned private schools of strict actions for charging prohibited capitation charges from students.

Tassaduq Hussain Mir, the director of school education had said this during the sidelines of an event “Schools will face action who will charge admission or miscellaneous charges.”

He also said that the department had already issued a circular in this regard and are monitoring the situation closely.