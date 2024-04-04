BRO intensifies snow clearance on Baltal-Domail road

Srinagar, Apr 3: In Ganderbal district, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a vigorous snow clearance campaign along the Baltal Domail Road, which is crucial for pilgrims journeying to the revered Amarnath cave.

This initiative, aimed at facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience, underscores the organisation's dedication to ensuring safe passage for devotees, a BRO official said.

Initiated in 2022 by the administration, the road construction project from Baltal to Domail initially fell under the purview of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department. Subsequently, the responsibility was transitioned to BRO, recognising their specialised skills in managing such endeavours efficiently.

The official said the recent efforts have concentrated on clearing snow along the Baltal Domail track, with the combined efforts of Beacon and diligent labourers working tirelessly over the past week.

Despite encountering challenges posed by potential avalanches, BRO remains resolute in swiftly completing the snow clearance operation, contingent upon favourable weather conditions, he said.