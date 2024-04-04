Search
Suryakumar Yadav cleared to play for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals after recovering from injury

The big news Mumbai Indians fans had been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. Indian team's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been given clearance by the Cricket Academy to return to competitive cricket after recovering fully from an ankle injury sustained during 's tour of South Africa in November last year.

Yadav, the No.1 ranked T20I batsman as per ICC rankings, has been working tirelessly on his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru over the past few months. He underwent a few fitness tests and trial matches to prove his match fitness before getting the green signal.

As per reports, the selectors and medical team did not want to take any risks with Yadav's recovery and gave him extended time to recover fully without any chances of re-injury. Yadav is believed to have impressed with his batting performance in the recent trial matches without any discomfort, convincing the NCA that he is now 100% fit to play high-intensity cricket.

With Yadav now being declared injury free, he is in line to make his return to competitive cricket for Mumbai Indians when they take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial clash at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. His inclusion will come as a massive boost for Mumbai who are reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table after 4 straight defeats.

Yadav's fearsome batting provides immense firepower to the innings. With him joining forces with skipper Hardik Pandya and other big hitters, Mumbai Indians will fancy their chances of turning around their campaign when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals this weekend in what promises to be an enthralling contest.

Sunil Narine’s fiery 85 helps KKR post IPL’s second highest total of 272, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi impresses with 54 on debut in huge 106 run win over Delhi Capitals
