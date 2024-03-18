Search
Jammu KashmirSummer-like weather in Kashmir
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Summer-like weather in Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 17: Summer-like conditions prevailed with bright sun shining in valley on Sunday.

With the improvement in weather conditions buds of several flower and fruit trees blossomed at various gardens and parks sensing the early summer in the Kashmir valley.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted a fresh spell of rain and snow at many places from March 21 to 24 over and Kashmir.  The weather is likely to remain dry till March 20, it said.

The day temperature in Kashmir Valley recorded 4-5°C above normal 14.7°C while the night temperature remained more than 2°C below normal in Kashmir valley on Sunday.

Srinagar witnessed a drop in the night temperature recorded at a low of 2.0°C during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday against the 1.2°C recorded the previous night. However, it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir settled at 1.6°C for the second day on Sunday while the picnic spot of Kokernag had a low of 2.9°C against the 1.9°C recorded the previous night.

The night temperature at Pahalgam improved and was recorded at -1.7°C against the -2.0°C a day ago. It was 1.8°C below normal for the famous tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

The night temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg also improved and was recorded at -2.3°C against the -3.4°C the previous night. It was 0.3°C above normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

Kupwara had a low of 0.5°C against the -0.2°C the previous night. It was 2.3°C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Sunday, the MeT office said.

