Peoples Conference vouches for development, prosperity of Kashmir: Lone

Srinagar, March 17: Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday said that his party is determined for the development and prosperity of Kashmir valley.

“We are determined to tackle the existing challenges and pave the way for a future characterized by unprecedented development and prosperity”, Lone said in Kupwara district on Sunday.

He said his party's twin ideals of development and dignity are being embraced wholeheartedly by the people, guaranteeing that a positive change is imminent.

He reiterated the commitment of Peoples Conference leadership to be responsive to the needs of the people, pledging unwavering support in amplifying their voices on all platforms including Parliament.

“The increasing acceptance and influence of Peoples Conference across the Kashmir valley reflect a collective aspiration for progressive change, where public voices are heard, and their issues are addressed,” Lone remarked.

Scores of socio-political activists from block Kalaroos in the Kupwara constituency today embraced Peoples Conference, marking a collective shift from their diverse political ideologies, he added.

Welcoming the new members, PC President underscored the palpable desire for transformative leadership across diverse segments of society.