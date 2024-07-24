Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brave Mumbai rains for an evening out with Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli

Bollywood youngsters brave Mumbai rains for an evening out

In a daring move, star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda ventured out into the rains along with Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda and uncle Abhishek Bachchan in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Videos surfacing on social media platforms showed the famous father Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana accompanied by big B's grandson Agastya Nanda braving the heavy downpour in maximum city.

Abhishek Bachchan was seen driving the car with Navya Naveli and the rumoured couple sitting beside him. While Suhana looked elegant in her evening attire, the Bachchans opted for casual wear suitable for the wet weather. Witnessing their brave act of enjoying a night out amid the rains, netizens showered praise and affection for Suhana on social media.

The budding actors who will soon be seen sharing screen space in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project ‘The Archies' have often spent quality time with each other's families as well. Earlier, Agastya was spotted joining Suhana and Shahrukh Khan during an IPL match in Kolkata. Their growing camaraderie and frequent public appearances together fuel rumours of a possible love story brewing between the two young stars.

While Suhana is all set for her debut opposite father Shahrukh in ‘King', Agastya will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's much awaited movie ‘Ikkis' to be directed by Sriram Raghavan. It will be intriguing to see how these rising talents perform in their inaugural roles and what the future holds for their rumoured love affair.