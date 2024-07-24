back to top
    Singer Sonu Nigam overcome with emotion at late Tishaa Kumar’s prayer ceremony

    Prominent singer Sonu Nigam was seen overcome with emotion at the prayer meet of late Tishaa Kumar, daughter of noted music executive Krishan Kumar. A video from the ceremony shows Nigam visibly distressed as he seeks comfort from Krishan Kumar, crying on his lap. According to attendees, it was a deeply moving scene to see the singer, known for his composure, expressing his grief in such a way.

    Tishaa Kumar, who was battling cancer, had sadly passed away at the young age of 21 while undergoing treatment in Germany. Her last rites were held in Mumbai on July 24th and were attended by members of the film and music fraternity. The video, captured by singer Siddharth Kumar Mohan, depicts Nigam's overwhelming sadness upon paying his final respects to the late Tishaa. His reaction has left many fans surprised, given his usually calm demeanor.

    Nigam shares a long association with the Kumar family through their music label, T-Series, and is understood to have been close to Tishaa as well. According to those present, his response stemmed from empathy as a parent himself, feeling the pain of Krishan Kumar's loss. The music industry has close-knit ties, and Tishaa's untimely demise has understandably caused deep sorrow amongst her contemporaries and loved ones.

    The prayer meet was a solemn gathering where many prominent personalities paid their respects. The bereaved Kumar family is still coming to terms with Tishaa's passing at such a young age. The short yet impactful life she lived continues to be remembered and honored by all whose lives she touched.

