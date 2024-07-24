back to top
Search
    IndiaUnion Budget 2024 | Kharge recalls 'groundbreaking' 1991 budget, says there's pressing...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Union Budget 2024 | Kharge recalls ‘groundbreaking’ 1991 budget, says there’s pressing need for meaningful reforms

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 24: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said his party takes immense pride in the groundbreaking achievement of the Liberalisation of 1991 and asserted that there is a pressing need once again for meaningful and robust second-generation reforms.
    In a post on X, Kharge said July 1991 marked a watershed moment in 's history as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Minister Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms.
    This visionary move revolutionised the country, empowering the middle class and uplifting millions from poverty and marginalisation, he said.
    “The Congress party takes immense pride in this groundbreaking achievement, which catalysed India's growth trajectory and continues to inspire progress and prosperity,” Kharge said.
    “Today, once again, there is a pressing need for meaningful, robust second generation reforms, which help both the middle class and the deprived,” he said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Singer Sonu Nigam overcome with emotion at late Tishaa Kumar’s prayer ceremony
    Next article
    49 rounds of ammunition recovered from well in JK’s Samba
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    49 rounds of ammunition recovered from well in JK’s Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    Samba/Jammu, Jul 24: As many as 49 rounds of...

    One terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in J&K’s Kupwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 24: An unidentified terrorist was killed and...

    Allocation for Ladakh goes up by 32 pc

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 23: The Centre has allocated Rs...

    J&K gets Rs 42,277.74 crore

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 23: The Centre has allocated Rs...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Government increases taxes on capital gains and derivatives in latest Union...

    49 rounds of ammunition recovered from well in JK’s Samba

    Singer Sonu Nigam overcome with emotion at late Tishaa Kumar’s prayer...