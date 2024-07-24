Vicky Kaushal's latest comedy flick sees minor gains after Monday dip

Vicky Kaushal's recent comedy drama Bad Newz witnessed a small increase in collections on Tuesday, after experiencing a drop the previous day. According to reports, the Karan Johar production garnered around Rs 3.65 crore on its fifth day at the box office. This translates to an uptick of approximately Rs 15 lakh compared to Monday's figures.

So far in its first week, the film has amassed a total of Rs 36.85 crore. Industry experts project that Bad Newz will close this initial period with approximately Rs 42 crore. Benefiting from a lack of new Hindi film releases, the urban multiplex movie is expected to maintain steady numbers over the next couple days.

However, its box office performance may be impacted this weekend with the arrival of some highly anticipated Hollywood titles. Still, it is in a relatively secure position as the only other new Hindi films haveunderperformed.

The Tuesday collection marks a notable milestone for leading man Vicky Kaushal as well. Bad Newz handed him both his highest opening weekend take and the potential for the best first week haul since his massive 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. Unless another project surprises, Kaushal appears positioned to maintain his run as one of the banking industries in Bollywood.

Only time will tell if word of mouth prolongs the film's run. But for now, Bad Newz and its stars can celebrate a box office victory in its opening salvos.