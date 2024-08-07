back to top
    Study Highlights Seaweed’s Antioxidants May Reduce Risk of Parkinson’s Disease

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    Researchers have discovered that certain antioxidants abundant in seaweed may help reduce the risk of developing Parkinson's disease. A recent study explored how people in countries with seaweed-rich diets experience lower Parkinson's rates compared to others.

    The study focused on phlorotannins – a type of polyphenol antioxidant exclusively found in brown seaweeds like kelp and wakame. Phlorotannins were found to protect neuronal cells from the oxidative stress and damage linked to Parkinson's onset and progression.

    In lab experiments, phlorotannin extracts from Ecklonia cava effectively reduced neuronal cell death caused by Parkinson's-related toxins. Areas where seaweed is a dietary staple, like Japan and Iceland, tend to have a lower occurrence of the movement disorder. This fueled the hypothesis that regular phlorotannin consumption might play a preventive role.

    Parkinson's arises from neuronal dysfunction and loss in the substantia nigra, affecting motor and non-motor functions. Oxidative stress triggers a cascade of events toxic to these cells. The team believes phlorotannins defend against this by neutralizing reactive oxygen species through electron donation. This antioxidant activity may safeguard neurons long-term.

    More research is still needed but the results indicate certain antioxidants in seaweed have potential for Parkinson's prevention strategies. If subsequent studies validate these effects, seaweed could emerge as a dietary tool against the neurodegenerative illness.

