Does Burning Sage Really Purge Negativity? We Explore the Ancient Practice of Sage Smudging

Actor Roshni Chopra is a strong advocate of sage smudging, an age-old spiritual practice meant to purge spaces and individuals of stagnant or negative energies. In a recent social media post, she vouched for its ability to welcome more positivity into one's life by ridding oneself of negativity, blocked emotions and the supposed evil eye.

But does burning dried sage as she describes truly clear away unseen energies? While concrete evidence is still emerging, some initial research provides interesting insight. Studies point to certain herbs like sage possessing antimicrobial properties when burned, potentially cleansing the air we breathe of harmful microbes. This indirect purification could in turn fuel a lifted mood.

Meanwhile, psychology sheds light on why combining sage smudging with positive self-affirmations as Chopra recommends may profoundly impact the mind. Such affirmations are thought to rewire negative thinking by replacing it with empowering thoughts, cultivating a fertile environment for growth. Enacting a symbolic cleansing ritual alongside these affirmations could further cement letting go of holdbacks and embracing renewal.

For skeptics or those without access to sage, alternative practices exist to achieve similar outcomes. Sound healing with singing bowls aims to shift ambient energy in a comparable way. Aromatherapy using soothing essential oils like lavender may bring about a calming atmosphere as well. Even simple acts like cleaning or soaking in saltwater have been shown to energetically reset living spaces.

While science continues vetting sage smudging, many anecdotally feel its benefits. By embracing practices that uplift mind and surroundings, we allow ourselves to positively progress.