    Prime Minister Modi seeks resolution in wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disappointing Paris Olympics disqualification

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a major setback for Indian wrestling, star grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her gold medal match at the ongoing Paris after failing to make the 50kg weight category during the early morning weigh-in. This has led to huge disappointment among fans who were rooting for her success after two previous failures. However, the Prime Minister has stepped in to ensure that all possible remedies are explored in this case.

    According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha to discuss Vinesh's disqualification and understand the possible steps ahead. He has asked the IOA chief to formally lodge a protest with the concerned authorities if it can help strengthen Vinesh's case and ensure justice is served. This reflects the PM's strong support for our athletes and commitment to maximize opportunities for them on the biggest sporting stages.

    Vinesh, who had defeated top opponents to reach the final, was apparently less than 1 kilogram over the limit. Wrestling is a weight-category sport and missing weight by even a small margin results in the harsh punishment of disqualification. The wrestler stayed awake the entire night trying multiple methods to cut weight but narrowly missed the criteria. Her decades of hard work and recent dominance came to a sudden halt just before the summit clash.

    PM Modi has expressed solidarity with Vinesh, calling her a champion among champions and an inspiration for Indians. While today's outcome caused immense despair, he believes in her resilience and hopes she will overcome this setback in her inimitable fighting style. The official IOA statement also requested privacy for Vinesh at this difficult time as she deals with the disappointment. All eyes will now be on how authorities and the sporting body address this unforeseen issue.

    Does Burning Sage Really Purge Negativity? We Explore the Ancient Practice of Sage Smudging
    Amarnath Yatra 2024 | ‘Charri-Mubarak Kept In Amareshwar Temple For Darshan Of Devotees
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

