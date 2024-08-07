Amarnath Yatra 2024 | ‘Charri-Mubarak Kept In Amareshwar Temple For Darshan Of Devotees

SRINAGAR, Aug 7: “Charri Mubarak” the Silver Mace, has been kept in the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar for Darshan of devotees and tourists till August 14.

‘Chhari-Mubarak' (Holy Mace), one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati shall be kept in the Amareshwar Temple at Akhara Building Srinagar for ‘Darshan' till it leaves for main course of pilgrimage on August 14, custodian of the Charri Mubarak, Mahant Deependra Giri said on Wednesday.

Chanting vedic hymns, a group of Sadhus led by Mahant Giri performed the Puja to Charri Mubarak of Swami Amarnath on the occasion of “Charri Sthapana' ceremony at Amareshwar temple here today.

Pilgrims and the public in general shall have the privilege to have ‘Darshan' of Holy Mace kept from 10:15 AM to 12:15 PM daily.

Traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan' shall be performed on Friday on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami' (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) in the temple at 5 PM.

The Pujan to be performed on 9th of August shall be streamed live; devotees interested to participate in the pujan virtually may visit at: https://youtube.com/live/9M55iyZkw0I, Mahant Giri said.

‘The True Trust', founded by Mahant Deependra Giri ji in year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements for Sadhus and needy from the public coming from across the country to join Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra for their food, tented accommodation and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.

The annual 52-day-long Amarnath yatra began on June 29 from the twin routes of traditional NunWan Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal Ganderbal will culminate on August 19, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan day.

The authorities on Tuesday suspended the yatra from the traditional NunWan Pahalgam axis for carrying the necessary repairs to the route damaged due to recent rainfall.

More than 5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Kashmir Himalayas so far.