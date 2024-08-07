back to top
    J&K | CBI Arrests Employee Among Three Persons In Bribe Case In Udhampur

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a revenue department official, for demanding and accepting a bribe in  Jammu and 's Udhampur district, officials said.
    The CBI registered a case based on a complaint against a property dealer from Jib village in Udhampur, alleging that the dealer was demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 on behalf of a patwari for the issuance of a revenue extract of a property being purchased by the complainant's father, said a CBI spokesman.
    The CBI laid a trap and the property dealer, a middleman, and the Patwari were caught in a relay-trap operation, he added.

