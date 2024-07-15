back to top
    Study finds over half of medical prescriptions in India inconsistently follow treatment guidelines

    A recently published study analyzing thousands of medical prescriptions across has uncovered concerning findings about adherence to treatment guidelines. Researchers from institutions including the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi examined over 4,800 prescriptions and found that as many as 50% deviated from standardized protocols.

    The study highlights that approximately one in two prescriptions issued between August 2019 and August 2020 at 13 medical centers set up by the Indian Council of Medical (ICMR) showed some level of discrepancy when compared to evidence-based guidelines. A more troubling statistic is that around 10% exhibited “unacceptable deviations” that could directly impact patient .

    One pattern observed was frequent off-label use of gastroprotective drugs like pantoprazole and rabeprazole for conditions where they provide little to no benefit, such as herpes zoster infections and upper respiratory illnesses. Experts cite various reasons for the high non-adherence rate, including lack of continuing medical for doctors, limited access to updated research, and overburdened healthcare systems resulting in rushed appointments.

    Patient expectations and pharmaceutical promotion also seem to influence prescribing habits away from recommended standards at times. The implications of deviating from treatment protocols are serious – it can lead to ineffective therapies, increased risk of adverse drug reactions, antibiotic resistance fueled by unnecessary prescriptions, and greater economic burden from prolonged illnesses.

    Stakeholders emphasize the need for improved dissemination of guidelines to clinicians through knowledge translation programs. Ensuring adequate infrastructure, resources and technologies reach all medical facilities is also vital to make standardized protocols more practical to implement on ground. Designing interventions addressing cognitive biases and social determinants of prescription decisions offer promise to enhance appropriate therapy. Collaboration between various parties within the healthcare sector will be critical to jointly tackle this pressing challenge.

