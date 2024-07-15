Secret Service chief questioned after Trump assassination attempt exposes security flaws

Last weekend shocked the nation as a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania left him injured and one other dead. In the aftermath, questions are being raised about what went wrong with security that day and whether changes are needed to prevent such an incident from occurring again.

Trump was delivering his speech at the outdoor event on Saturday when gunshots suddenly rang out. Video footage from those in attendance shows the chaos that ensued as agents rushed the former president off the stage while medics and police responded to tend to the wounds. It took over two minutes for Trump to be escorted to safety, according to analyses of the protection response.

This delay in removing Trump from harm’s way has drawn heavy criticism of the Secret Service’s performance that day. Experts point out that in similar situations in the past, agents were able to get protectees to armored vehicles within seconds. As the agency responsible for presidential security, many felt they should have had tighter control of the area and been able to take Trump to shelter much more quickly.

Questions are also being raised about whether enough was done to secure the surroundings prior to the event. Local police had jurisdiction over surrounding buildings and streets but did not check all rooftops or question residents about suspicious activity. Had they done comprehensive sweep, they may have discovered the shooter planning his attack in advance.

As the head of the Secret Service, Director Kimberly Cheatle is facing the most scrutiny. Some high-profile former FBI agents are calling for her resignation, noting issues with the apparent lack of protocol followed and saying agents on the scene did not appear adequately prepared. An investigation into what led to these breakdowns is underway and Cheatle is scheduled to testify before Congress to address the mistakes.

Moving forward, most agree changes must be made to tightenprotocolsand close gaps to prevent any potential tragedy. While still early, this incident shows improvements may be needed to balance security concerns with continuing to host large public events. Ensuring proper coordination between agencies and giving agents the trainingand resourcesto respond immediatelyto emergencies willbeimportantas officials work torestoretrustafterthis scare.