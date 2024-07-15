Rohit Sharma eyes continued role in Tests and ODIs after T20I retirement

Rohit Sharma Eyes Continued Role in Test and ODI Formats

India's veteran opener Rohit Sharma has made it clear that while he has retired from T20 Internationals after a trophy-laden career, fans can continue seeing him in the longer formats for the foreseeable future. The 37-year-old was a pivotal part of India's success in the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, culminating in a title triumph over South Africa. However, with younger talents emerging, Rohit chose to step aside from T20Is after contributing hugely as the format's leading run-scorer.

Nonetheless, Rohit remains committed to Tests and ODIs where his skills and experience remain highly valuable. In a recent interaction, he stated “I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while.” Rohit has been a model of consistency across formats, amassing over 8,000 international runs. He was India's top run-getter in their runner-up ODI World Cup campaign on home soil last year. Rohit also leads the Test batting charts in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and will next be seen captaining India in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

BCCI has indicated their desire to have Rohit continue steering the red-ball and limited-overs sides. With his astute leadership and big match-winning abilities still intact, Rohit can aid in grooming the next generation of stars. Fans will hope to see his prowess at the crease and guidance in the field for some time more. Though the future remains uncertain, one thing is for sure – Rohit remains fully committed to doing his best for the country in the longest formats.