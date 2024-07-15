back to top
Search
    EntertainmentKim Kardashian shares fun moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding...
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian shares fun moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kim K shares glimpses of her fun times with Ambani families

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to share never-before-seen from her visit to where she attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The photos give fans a peek into how Kardashian spent quality time with the Ambani and Merchant families.

    In the photos posted on her Instagram handle, Kardashian can be seen chatting animatedly with the newlywed couple Anant and Radhika. She looks stunning in a bright red ensemble paired with emerald jewelry. Another photo shows her sharing smiles with Isha Ambani. The photos indicate Kardashian had a memorable time bonding with the families over delectable foods and delightful decor at the extravagant functions.

    She captioned the photos expressing her love for Indian culture and warmth of people here. Kardashian fully embraced the traditions and dressed in traditional Indian attires for the grand celebrations along with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Indian celebrity Juhi Chawla also mingled with the who's who of at the post-wedding bash, posing for pictures with the glowing bride and groom.

    The opulent wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant included ceremonies like mehndi, sangeet and reception over the weekend which was attended by heads of states and prominent families and Bollywood stars. The visuals shared by Kardashian on social media gave her millions of followers an inside view of the celebrations and why India continues to hold a special place in her heart.

    Previous article
    Effective Strategies for Getting Rid of Head Lice
    Next article
    Study finds over half of medical prescriptions in India inconsistently follow treatment guidelines
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Fan Favorite Says Goodbye on Bigg Boss OTT 3

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Fan Favorite Says Goodbye to the Bigg Boss House" After...

    Mukesh Ambani gets emotional during Radhika Merchant’s farewell from family

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Ambani family said goodbye to their new daughter-in-law...

    Randeep Hooda shares learning from attending Bollywood parties early in his career

    Northlines Northlines -
    Veteran actor Randeep Hooda shares his insight on Bollywood...

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli beam with joy at spiritual singing event in London

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli beam with joy at...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohit Sharma eyes continued role in Tests and ODIs after T20I...

    Secret Service chief questioned after Trump assassination attempt exposes security flaws

    Study finds over half of medical prescriptions in India inconsistently follow...