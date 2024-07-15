Kim Kardashian shares fun moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in India

Kim K shares glimpses of her fun times with Ambani families

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to share never-before-seen photos from her visit to India where she attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The photos give fans a peek into how Kardashian spent quality time with the Ambani and Merchant families.

In the photos posted on her Instagram handle, Kardashian can be seen chatting animatedly with the newlywed couple Anant and Radhika. She looks stunning in a bright red ensemble paired with emerald jewelry. Another photo shows her sharing smiles with Isha Ambani. The photos indicate Kardashian had a memorable time bonding with the families over delectable foods and delightful decor at the extravagant functions.

She captioned the photos expressing her love for Indian culture and warmth of people here. Kardashian fully embraced the traditions and dressed in traditional Indian attires for the grand celebrations along with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Indian celebrity Juhi Chawla also mingled with the who's who of Bollywood at the post-wedding bash, posing for pictures with the glowing bride and groom.

The opulent wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant included ceremonies like mehndi, sangeet and reception over the weekend which was attended by heads of states and prominent business families and Bollywood stars. The visuals shared by Kardashian on social media gave her millions of followers an inside view of the celebrations and why India continues to hold a special place in her heart.