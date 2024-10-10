back to top
    Statehood resolution will be passed in first Cabinet meet: Omar
    Jammu Kashmir

    Statehood resolution will be passed in first Cabinet meet: Omar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 9: Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the NC-Congress government will pass a resolution demanding the restoration of and 's statehood in its first cabinet meeting.

    “After the formation of the government, I hope in the first cabinet meeting, the cabinet will pass a resolution impressing upon the Centre to restore the statehood. The government should then take that resolution to the prime minister,” Abdullah told reporters here.

    He expressed hope that the government in Jammu and Kashmir will be able to run smoothly unlike in Delhi.

    “There is a difference between us and Delhi. Delhi was never a state. No one promised Delhi a statehood. Jammu and Kashmir was a state before 2019. We have been promised the restoration of statehood by the prime minister, the home minister and other senior ministers who have said that three steps will be taken in J-K -“ delimitation, election and then statehood.

    “Delimitation has happened, the elections have now taken place as well. So, only the statehood remains which should be restored,” he added.

    Asked how important was the need for coordination between the new J-K government and Centre, the NC leader said nothing can be achieved by having a confrontation with New Delhi.

    “Let the government be formed first. This question should be posed to the chief minister. There should be a cordial relationship with New Delhi. My advice to him (CM) will be that we cannot address any issues by having a confrontation with the Centre.

    “It is not that we will accept the BJP's , or that the BJP will accept our politics. We will continue to oppose the BJP, but it is not our compulsion to oppose the Centre,” he said.

    “It will be for the benefit of J-K and for the people of J-K to have a good relationship with the Centre,” Abdullah said.

    “The people have not voted for a confrontation. The people of J-K have voted because they want employment, they want development, they want the restoration of the statehood, they want to address electricity and other issues and that redressal will not happen by having a confrontation with New Delhi,” he added.

    Abdullah said the NC would call a meeting of the legislative party on Thursday to start the process of government formation.

    Over 76 pc of 873 candidates lose deposit, highest of PDP
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

