Over 76 pc of 873 candidates lose deposit, highest of PDP

Jammu, Oct 9: Over 71 per cent candidates of the PDP forfeited their deposits as the regional outfit was decimated at the hustings on Tuesday with only three candidates making it to the maiden assembly of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Out of 873 candidates who ran for the 90 assembly seats, 666 candidates — 76.28 per cent of the total, forfeited deposits. This has earned the Election Commission of India an amount little more than Rs 1.60 crore.

The PDP fielded the highest number of 80 candidates in this election with 57 of them losing their deposits.

In Kashmir, where the party founded by former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti has its base, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was routed and reduced from 28 seats in 2014 to just three seats this time.

According to the Election Commission of India data, the PDP fielded candidates on 46 of the 47 seats in the valley. Out of these, 25 candidates forfeited their deposit while 17 other candidates stood second in their constituencies.

In Kashmir, the BJP fielded 19 candidates and all but one had to forego their deposit money. Faqir Mohammad Khan, the BJP aspirant from Gurez, was the only candidate to get more than one-sixth of the polled votes. Khan stood second in the race, losing by a margin of just 1,132 votes.

Prominent among those who forfeited the deposit money were People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone (Kupwara), former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Baramulla), Baigs's wife Safina Baig (Wagoora-Kreeri), former ministers Abdul Gani Vakil (Rafiabad), Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Lal Chowk) and Aijaz Guroo (Sopore), the brother of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guroo.

Out of the 47 seats in the valley, five seats saw all the contestants except the winner forfeit their deposits. These segments are Sopore, Baramulla, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk and Central Shalteng.

In 43 Assembly segments of Jammu region, 68.53 per cent candidates including almost all of the PDP and BSP forfeited their security deposits. These candidates failed to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes and lost their security deposits.

Several candidates of J&K Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), both factions of National Panthers Party along with eight candidates of the Congress and one of the BJP also forfeited their security deposits, the constituency-wise results released by the Election Commission said.

Incidentally, 164 of the total 356 candidates in the fray from the 43 assembly seats of Jammu region got less votes than none of the above (NOTA), which gives an option to voters to reject all candidates in a constituency.

While NC tally included seven seats in the Jammu region, the Congress won one seat in Jammu and five seats in Kashmir. The CPI(M) has won one seat, which is in Kashmir.

The BJP emerged the second largest party after the NC by winning 29 seats — all in the Jammu region — which is its best-ever performance.

An analysis of the 43 results of the Jammu region revealed that out of 356 candidates in the fray, 244 have forfeited their security deposits.

Barring Qamar Hussain from Thanamandi and Imtiaz Ahmed Shan from Banihal who had managed to save their security deposit by getting 21,986 and 27,018 votes respectively, none of the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP's) 30 other candidates were able to secure their deposits. Majority of them have even got less votes than the NOTA.

Thanamandi seat was won by NC rebel candidate Muzaffar Iqbal Khan by defeating his nearest rival Mohd Iqbal Malik of the BJP by a margin of 6,179 votes. Khan polled 32,645 votes against Malik's 26,466 while PDP's Hussain, a former MLA, ended up a distant third.

Similarly, the Banihal seat was won by NC's Sajjad Shaheen who defeated former state Congress president and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani by a margin of 6,110 votes after bagging 27,018 votes. Shan ended up third while BJP's Mohd Saleem Bhat along with four others lost their security deposits.

Prominent faces among the PDP who lost their security deposit included former MLC Firdous Ahmad Tak who only got 997 votes out of total 60,524 polled votes in Kishtwar constituency. The BJP's lone woman face Shagun Parihar defeated former NC minister Sajjad Kitchloo by a slender margin of over 500 votes on Kishtwar. Parihar, whose father and uncle were killed by terrorists in November 2018, polled 29,053 votes.

The BSP has fielded over two dozen candidates across Jammu region but barring its Kathua candidate Sandeep Majotra none of them made any impact on the ground. Majotra finished runner up from the constituency losing to BJP's Bharat Bhushan by a margin of 12,117 votes after securing 33,827 votes.

Majority of the BSP leaders also polled less votes than NOTA.

Overall, the votes polled by NOTA edged past 164 candidates across the 43 constituencies of the Jammu region.

The DPAP, facing its first assembly election after being formed by former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in September 2022, also failed to woo the voters. Its senior leader and former minister Abdul Majid Wani ended up fourth from Doda by getting only 10,027 votes, which is way short of maximum requirement to save the security deposit.

The seat was won by district development council member Mehraj Malik for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has opened its account for the first time in the J&K assembly. Malik polled 23,228 votes, defeating BJP's Gajay Singh by a margin of 4,538 votes. NC leader and former minister Khalid Najib Suharwardy was third and narrowly saved his security deposit by getting 13,334 votes.

Several other AAP and DPAP candidates not only lost their security deposit but also secured less votes than NOTA.

Former minister and J&K Apni Party leader Manjit Singh managed to save his security deposit by getting 13,161 votes and ending up third in Vijaypur constituency which was retained by former BJP minister Chander Prakash Ganga who got 32,859 votes against NC's Rajesh Kumar Pargotra's 13,819 votes.

However, Singh' other colleagues were not lucky to save their deposits and were among the 164 candidates who scored less than the votes polled by NOTA.

Most of the 123 independents also failed to make a mark with the majority of them ending up forfeiting their security deposits. However, the NC rebel candidates – Choudhary Mohammad Akram (Surankote), Payare Lal Sharma (Inderwal), Rameshwar Singh (Bani) – and Congress rebel candidate Satish Sharma (Chhamb) won their seats by defeating their rivals.