Air Vice Marshal Vikas takes over command of HQ J&K & Ladakh

Jammu, Oct 9: Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma on Wednesday took charge as the Air Officer Commanding of Headquarter Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, a Defence Spokesperson said here.

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the flying branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 16, 1990, Air Vice Marshal Sharma is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi, the spokesman said in a statement here.

During his illustrious career of 33 years, Air Vice Marshal Sharma has tenanted many important assignments, including as the commanding officer of a fighter squadron, air officer commanding of an operational frontline fighter base in the eastern sector and the prestigious Networked Tactical Node, according to the statement.

Apart from operational assignments, Air Vice Marshal Sharma was also India's defence attache to the Kingdom of Thailand, the spokesman said.

Prior to taking over the present appointment, he was the senior officer in-charge of administration at the Southern Air Command.

For his distinguished service, Air Vice Marshal Sharma was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2011, the spokesman added.