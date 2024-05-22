back to top
Search
EntertainmentSRK and Karan Johar engage in fun banter while promoting a brand...
Entertainment

SRK and Karan Johar engage in fun banter while promoting a brand in their new commercial

By: Northlines

Date:

SRK and KJo indulge in a friendly banter in their latest commercial

Shah Rukh Khan and iconic filmmaker Karan Johar, known for their long-standing friendship and successful collaborative work in , were recently seen coming together yet again – though not in the capacity usually associated with them. The duo in a new television commercial where they engaged in amusing verbal jousting.

As per the ad film, SRK is seen traveling in his car and greeting fans lined along the roadside. However, his joyride is interrupted by Johar who jumps in with objections to Khan working on the project. What follows is a amusing exchange of words between the two as Johar cites his reason for not wanting his friend to promote the brand, while Khan politely but firmly defends his decision.

Their hilarious back-and-forth, punctuated by laughter and Johar's melodramatic reactions, continues until the latter shuts his ears in mock protest. The light-hearted banter highlights the camaraderie and chemistry between the two industry giants known to have delivered multiple blockbuster films together.

Johar has directed SRK in some of Bollywood's most iconic romances including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few. While the duo reunites for this commercial, fans still await news of their next cinematic collaboration. Both stars currently have upcoming films in the pipeline individually.

The ad surely managed to grab eyeballs through its ingenious concept featuring the friendship between the ‘King of Romance' and one of Hindi cinema's most influential directors. It presents a refreshing change to see them come together for a project, albeit in a unconventional manner.

Previous article
Actor Jason Shah looks back on experience of working with Salman Khan in hit film ‘Partner’
Next article
Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological disorder
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological disorder

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, who is celebrated for...

Actor Jason Shah looks back on experience of working with Salman Khan in hit film ‘Partner’

Northlines Northlines -
Late Entries and Flexible Schedules: Actor Recalls Days On...

Farah Khan exposes Bollywood’s biggest miser on Kapil Sharma’s talk show

Northlines Northlines -
"Farah Khan reveals Bollywood's biggest miser on The Great...

The Story Behind Aishwarya Rai’s Iconic Red Saree from Devdas

Northlines Northlines -
Behind the Iconic Outfit: The Story of Aishwarya Rai's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

One dead, many injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence

Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological...

Actor Jason Shah looks back on experience of working with Salman...