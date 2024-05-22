back to top
Actor Jason Shah looks back on experience of working with Salman Khan in hit film ‘Partner’

Late Entries and Flexible Schedules: Actor Recalls Days On ‘Partner' Set With Salman Khan

Top star Salman Khan's relaxed attitude towards timekeeping on film sets is no secret in the industry. In a recent interview, actor Jason Shah who got his breakthrough with the streaming series ‘Heeramandi', reflected on his brief experience working alongside the superstar early in his career.

Shah remembered being part of the popular song ‘Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da' from the 2007 hit ‘Partner'. It was on this project that he witnessed Khan's management of work schedules firsthand according to the actor. In his words, Khan would typically arrive around mid-afternoon on the days he was needed, riding up casually on his motorcycle. While filming was left delayed due to the star's late entries, the production house tolerated the situation.

According to Shah, the producer would have to politely request Khan to finally commence shooting only after much of the day had passed. Despite this, there seemed to be a generally relaxed atmosphere on set. The young performer at the time was impressed by the lifestyle of top actors which appeared stress-free.

Since then, several other colleagues of Khan have commented on his tendency to turn up for shoots later than planned over the years. While time is money in the industry, megastars certainly enjoy greater leverage regarding their commitment to tight filming schedules. For Shah, witnessing Khan's approach at the start of his career ignited his passion for pursuing a career in the glamorous of Bollywood.

Northlines

