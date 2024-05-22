back to top
Search
EntertainmentFarah Khan exposes Bollywood's biggest miser on Kapil Sharma's talk show
Entertainment

Farah Khan exposes Bollywood’s biggest miser on Kapil Sharma’s talk show

By: Northlines

Date:

“Farah Khan reveals 's biggest miser on The Great Indian Kapil Show”

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with a brand new episode of his famous comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. However, this time the format sees a fun twist as veteran actors Anil Kapoor and director Farah Khan hijack the show for an episode. A sneak peek into the upcoming episode was recently released online, giving viewers a taste of the in store.

The promo starts with Anil Kapoor greeting the viewers and introducing the show as ‘The Great Indian Anil Kapoor Show', leaving both Kapil and Farah amused. What follows is lighthearted banter between the guests as they try settling into their respective chairs and roles for the episode. Farah even brings up an interesting behind-the-scenes incident involving Anil Kapoor refusing a father's role opposite his real-life daughter Sonam Kapoor.

During the interactive segment, Kapil probes Farah about who is more generous between her and Anil Kapoor. She clarifies that they are both giving by nature. But she wastes no time in revealing who she believes to be the biggest miser in Bollywood. In a hilarious revelation, Farah dials actor Chunky Panday live on the show and humorously asks him for Rs. 500, leaving no doubt about who holds the dubious title.

The trailer promises much laughter and entertainment as the veterans join Kapil for an episode filled with witty conversations and impromptu song-dance performances. Viewers are anticipating the full episode eagerly to catch the lighthearted antics of this talented trio. The new episode will surely bring smiles and cheers when it airs this weekend.

Previous article
BJP suspends Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha election as Independent candidate
Next article
Actor Jason Shah looks back on experience of working with Salman Khan in hit film ‘Partner’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological disorder

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, who is celebrated for...

SRK and Karan Johar engage in fun banter while promoting a brand in their new commercial

Northlines Northlines -
SRK and KJo indulge in a friendly banter in...

Actor Jason Shah looks back on experience of working with Salman Khan in hit film ‘Partner’

Northlines Northlines -
Late Entries and Flexible Schedules: Actor Recalls Days On...

The Story Behind Aishwarya Rai’s Iconic Red Saree from Devdas

Northlines Northlines -
Behind the Iconic Outfit: The Story of Aishwarya Rai's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

One dead, many injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence

Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological...

SRK and Karan Johar engage in fun banter while promoting a...