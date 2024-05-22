Farah Khan exposes Bollywood’s biggest miser on Kapil Sharma’s talk show

“Farah Khan reveals Bollywood's biggest miser on The Great Indian Kapil Show”

Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with a brand new episode of his famous comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. However, this time the format sees a fun twist as veteran actors Anil Kapoor and director Farah Khan hijack the show for an episode. A sneak peek into the upcoming episode was recently released online, giving viewers a taste of the entertainment in store.

The promo starts with Anil Kapoor greeting the viewers and introducing the show as ‘The Great Indian Anil Kapoor Show', leaving both Kapil and Farah amused. What follows is lighthearted banter between the guests as they try settling into their respective chairs and roles for the episode. Farah even brings up an interesting behind-the-scenes incident involving Anil Kapoor refusing a father's role opposite his real-life daughter Sonam Kapoor.

During the interactive segment, Kapil probes Farah about who is more generous between her and Anil Kapoor. She clarifies that they are both giving by nature. But she wastes no time in revealing who she believes to be the biggest miser in Bollywood. In a hilarious revelation, Farah dials actor Chunky Panday live on the show and humorously asks him for Rs. 500, leaving no doubt about who holds the dubious title.

The trailer promises much laughter and entertainment as the veterans join Kapil for an episode filled with witty conversations and impromptu song-dance performances. Viewers are anticipating the full episode eagerly to catch the lighthearted antics of this talented trio. The new episode will surely bring smiles and cheers when it airs this weekend.