BJP suspends Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha election
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

BJP suspends Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha election as Independent candidate

By: Northlines

Date:

Patna, May 22: The Bihar unit of the BJP on Wednesday suspended Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh from the party for contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Karakat seat as an Independent candidate.

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is the NDA nominee from the south Bihar seat. Singh threw his hat in the ring in the Karakat constituency after turning down a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

“Pawan Singh has been suspended with immediate effect from the BJP for contesting as an Independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar against the party's decision. This act is considered anti-party. The decision to suspend Singh has been taken by Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary,” the party said in a statement.

Election to the Karakat seat will be held on June 1.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

