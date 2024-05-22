Oscar-winning composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek dies after battle with rare neurological disorder

Renowned composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, who is celebrated for his emotionally stirring score for the 2004 drama Finding Neverland, died last week at the age of 71. According to reports, Kaczmarek had been battling Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a progressive neurological disorder, for several years.

Born in Poland in 1953, Kaczmarek studied law but found his true calling in music and melodies. He went on to craft memorable compositions for numerous films made across Europe and Hollywood over a prolific career spanning three decades. Some of his most notable works included the 1995 romantic drama Total Eclipse starring young Leonardo DiCaprio, and the 2002 thriller Unfaithful with Richard Gere.

It was Kaczmarek's music for the magical J.M. Barrie biopic Finding Neverland though, that won him widespread fame and recognition, including the Academy Award for Best Original Score. The lush soundtrack perfectly complemented the film's themes of childhood wonder and creativity.

In his final years, the talented artist split his time between Los Angeles and Krakow, Poland. He is survived by his wife Aleksandra and their five children. Kaczmarek leaves behind an impressive body of work that will continue inspiring filmmakers and music lovers for years to come. This accomplished composer truly found his own form of ‘Neverland' through his melodic storytelling. He will be fondly remembered for his countless contributions to the film industry.