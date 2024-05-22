One dead, many injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence

Turbulence on Singapore Airlines Flight Leaves One Dead, Several Injured; CEO Issues Apology

In a tragic incident, turbulence encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore left one passenger dead and many others injured. According to reports, Flight SQ321 was struck by severe turbulence over the Irrawaddy basin at an altitude of 37,000 feet, forcing an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong has expressed deep regret over the incident. In a statement, he said “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased passenger. The entire airline is saddened by this unfortunate event that has caused loss of life and injuries to many on board. Our priority now is to ensure all possible support to the affected passengers and crew.”

The flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members in total. It is reported that the aircraft rapidly lost altitude of around 6,000 feet within just three minutes when it encountered strong thunderstorms in the area. Preliminary information suggests one person lost their life due to injuries from the turbulence, while 31 passengers have been reported injured so far. They are receiving necessary medical attention.

Eyewitnesses described terrifying scenes during the turbulence, with passengers being thrown against the aircraft walls and ceiling. The impacted flight landed in Bangkok for relief measures. Singapore Airlines is fully cooperating with local authorities for investigation into the incident. The airline has arranged relief flights to transport passengers to their destination. While turbulence incidents are challenges of air travel, loss of life in this case has come as a shock to the aviation community. Singapore Airlines is known globally for its high safety standards.