J&K | Revenue Deptt Drops Charges Against Former Naib Tehsildar

JAMMU, May 22: After completion of the Regular Departmental inquiry against then Naib Tehsildar Shiv Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has dropped the corruption charges levelled against the Revenue Officer.
Kobe, May 22: India’s Sachin Sarjerao Khilari defended his...
