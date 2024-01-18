Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to inspire above 25,000 young minds at EduYouth Meet

Nl Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a celebration of education, unity, and cultural enrichment, GITAM (Deemed to be University), in collaboration with The Art of Living, is all set to host the EduYouth Meet at its Visakhapatnam campus on January 30, 2024. The event's highlight will be the presence of the renowned spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The EduYouth Meet aims to not only be an engaging platform for students but also a powerful voice against substance abuse, as it features a groundbreaking pledge under the banner #SayNoToDrugs. Anticipated as one of the largest youth gatherings in the region, the event is poised to attract over 25,000 enthusiastic students and educators.

Prominent rock band Jammers will perform at the event, adding an unforgettable musical crescendo to the evening. Various pre-event competitions will further amplify the excitement, ensuring the active participation of colleges from in and around Vizag.

Last year in February, the first EduYouth Meet that took place in Pune was an educational extravaganza, it created a world record as it witnessed one lakh and fifty thousand students take pledge towards a drug-free India.

To secure a spot at this mega event, interested individuals can book their entry at eduyouthmeet.com, where free passes are available.