Fabindiawelcomes spring with ‘The Big Spring’

Nl Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: As the season unfolds, Fabindia invites fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a celebration of style, craftsmanship, and sustainability with the “Big Spring”. Spring is all about freshness and what better time to launch the Spring campaign than at the beginning of the new year. It is a celebration where fashion meets traditional handicrafts and quality meets affordability. And it's all happening across their 350+ stores and online on fabindia.com and the fabindia App, from 9th Jan 2024 onwards.

The Big Spring represents a fusion of tradition and elegance, offering a curated range that not only captures the vibrant spirit of spring but also echoes Fabindia's commitment to artisanal fashion. Whether you are revamping your office wardrobe, attending a ceremony or planning a vacation, their latest deals and styles have got you covered.

Shop from a curation of contemporarily designed kurtas, saris, shirts and trousers. Complete the look with trendy accessories including fine Indian jewellery, bags and footwear. The choices also extend to the fabHOME collection on home linens, décor and gifting concepts. And of course, Bigger Bags lead to Bigger Savings.

Talking about the Big Spring at Fabindia, Mr. Ajay Kapoor, President Retail, Fabindia said, “The onset of Spring has always held a special place for our patrons to upgrade their wardrobes and home décor. We would be offering cotton and fine linens adorned with Indian hand block prints and traditional crafts in everyday apparel for work, at home and on the move to premium woven silks and silk blends celebrations and weddings. We look forward to making the shopping experience for our customers all the more unforgettable across all our stores. This Spring will certainly be Big on Style, Bigger on Offers and the Biggest on Smiles.”