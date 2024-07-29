Sportstech Startup Ropes in Top Athletes To Accelerate India’s Sporting Success

In a move that could help strengthen India's sporting ecosystem, leading sportstech platform Game Theory has brought renowned athletes on board as investors. Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal are among the athletes who will now support the startup's efforts.

Game Theory, which was founded in 2019, aims to help budding athletes achieve their maximum potential through an integrated platform. The startup utilises cutting-edge technologies including computer vision and analytics to provide customised training programs as well as deep performance insights. By roping in experts like Gopichand, who is credited with transforming Indian badminton, the company will gain valuable guidance to refine its offerings.

In a statement, Gopichand underscored his belief that the startup can play a pivotal role in developing grassroots talent across India. He noted that Game Theory's scientific tools will help design optimal development pathways for young athletes. This, in his view, can boost the country's success at elite tournaments including the Olympics. The other investors – Saurav Ghosal and Sharath Kamal – are also decorated athletes who bring decades of on-field experience to advise the startup.

This investment comes at an opportune time as the Indian sports-tech industry is witnessing considerable investor interest. In recent months, players like Machaxi and SportVot raised funds to supercharge their products. For Game Theory, the fresh capital will expedite its mission of guiding athletes from the foundations to international competitiveness. With stellar mentors now on its side, the platform is well-positioned to become a leader in sport science and a major asset for Indian sporting glory.