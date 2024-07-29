Former Rockwell Collins CEO joins shortlist of candidates to lead Boeing

Former Aviation Executive Among Candidates For Top Boeing Job

Reputable sources report that Kelly Ortberg, former CEO of a major aerospace company, has emerged as a potential candidate to take over as Chief Executive Officer of iconic aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Ortberg previously spent nearly a decade steering Rockwell Collins, leading it through significant mergers and restructuring prior to her advisory role with its parent company. She brings extensive experience in commercial and military aviation systems.

Joining Ortberg on the shortlist are current heads of other sector leaders, including Spirit AeroSystems CEO Pat Shanahan and Boeing's Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope. All trois are said to possess the right mix of operational expertise and industry knowledge desired for the Boeing position.

The role has been open since long-serving CEO Dave Calhoun announced plans to step down at year's end, as part of ongoing efforts to restructure leadership after past challenges. Previous reports named Shanahan and Pope as frontrunners, in addition to Boeing's Board Chair.

Most recently, Boeing agreed to acquire Spirit AeroSystems, where Shanahan has long presided. Bringing the companies back under one roof aims to restore stability across the vital supply chain.

Whoever assumes the reins at Boeing will take charge of one of the planet's most important manufacturers. With iconic brands like 737 and experience spanning commercial, military, space and more, the position demands a visionary leader to navigate new opportunities. Top contenders like Ortberg stand well-positioned to fit that role.