back to top
Search
IndiaSpeaker Om Birla's explanation on microphone management in parliament
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Speaker Om Birla’s explanation on microphone management in parliament

By: Northlines

Date:

One issue that has constantly been raised in our parliament is regarding Speaker Om Birla allegedly shutting down the microphones of opposition MPs from his chair, and his explanation that he does not have a remote control or switch for this purpose.

On this matter, here are the key points from Speaker Om Birla’s explanation in the parliament today:

  • The allegations of shutting down MPs’ microphones from the Speaker’s chair is a serious issue.
  • The Speaker does not have any remote control or switch from his chair to shut anyone’s microphone.
  • The person sitting in the chair does not have any means or capability to manage the microphones.
  • After the allotted time for an MP’s speech ends, prior speakers are allowed to speak further if required.

Through this explanation, Speaker Om Birla has clarified his position on this matter. The opposition needs to present their views on this issue as well.

Overall, the Speaker has maintained that he does not have any direct control over MPs’ microphones from his chair, as has been alleged by some opposition members. This helps provide transparency on the process of debates in parliament.

Previous article
BJP Demands Holding Public Darbars For Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Community In J&K
Next article
Despite Diversities, India Is One: RSS Chief Bhagwat At Launch Of Book On 165 War Hero Abdul Hamid
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top Criminal Laws Transformed: Lt Governor Takes Stand at PHQ

Northlines Northlines -
Commencement of 3 new Laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,...

J&K’s Purple Revolution: The Unexpected Game Changer

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, July 1: The story of lavender cultivation that...

J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jul 1: The Cooperative Department of the  Jammu and Kashmir...

J&K Govt Order :Govt Forms Panel To Propose Stamp Duty, Registration Fee Exemptions For Cooperative Societies

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jul 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top Criminal Laws Transformed: Lt Governor Takes Stand at PHQ

J&K’s Purple Revolution: The Unexpected Game Changer

J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator...