Speaker Om Birla’s explanation on microphone management in parliament

One issue that has constantly been raised in our parliament is regarding Speaker Om Birla allegedly shutting down the microphones of opposition MPs from his chair, and his explanation that he does not have a remote control or switch for this purpose.

On this matter, here are the key points from Speaker Om Birla’s explanation in the parliament today:

The allegations of shutting down MPs’ microphones from the Speaker’s chair is a serious issue.

The Speaker does not have any remote control or switch from his chair to shut anyone’s microphone.

The person sitting in the chair does not have any means or capability to manage the microphones.

After the allotted time for an MP’s speech ends, prior speakers are allowed to speak further if required.

Through this explanation, Speaker Om Birla has clarified his position on this matter. The opposition needs to present their views on this issue as well.

Overall, the Speaker has maintained that he does not have any direct control over MPs’ microphones from his chair, as has been alleged by some opposition members. This helps provide transparency on the process of debates in parliament.