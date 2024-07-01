BJP Demands Holding Public Darbars For Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Community In J&K

Jammu, Jul 1: The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday demanded that the lieutenant governor's administration should organise public darbars for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community to address their grievances and issues.

The LG's administration has issued a 28-day calendar for public darbars in each of the twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir to be conducted by senior administrative officers, including the administrative secretaries, beginning July 3.

“The deputy commissioners will oversee the organization of these darbars and ensure widespread publicity well in advance within their respective districts,” read the General Administration Department's order.

Former legislator and BJP spokesperson G L Raina said they demand that public darbars should be held in the camps for the displaced community “as they face the double challenge of not belonging to any specific district”.

Over 70,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits are living in five migrant camps and non-camps in Jammu district.

Raina highlighted that while they reside within the territorial limits of one district in the Jammu region, they encounter issues related to their original districts in the Kashmir Valley.

“In such a scenario, separate darbars conducted by the administrative secretaries would enable them to voice their concerns inclusively,” he told reporters here.

Expressing optimism about the administration recognizing the necessity of this initiative, Raina expressed hope that it would be successful in addressing their concerns effectively.

The BJP spokesperson welcomed the issuance of a new roster for the administrative secretaries to conduct public darbars across various districts in July.

“A fresh roster has been published detailing the schedule of the administrative secretaries from different departments specifying the dates and locations for the public darbars,” Raina said.

“This is a positive step towards ensuring a responsive administration,” he added, noting that it would serve as a crucial communication bridge between the people and the administration. (Agencies)