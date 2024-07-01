back to top
Search
JammuBJP Demands Holding Public Darbars For Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Community In J&K
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

BJP Demands Holding Public Darbars For Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Community In J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jul 1: The BJP's  Jammu and unit on Monday demanded that the lieutenant governor's administration should organise public darbars for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community to address their grievances and issues.

The LG's administration has issued a 28-day calendar for public darbars in each of the twenty districts of  Jammu and Kashmir to be conducted by senior administrative officers, including the administrative secretaries, beginning July 3.
“The deputy commissioners will oversee the organization of these darbars and ensure widespread publicity well in advance within their respective districts,” read the General Administration Department's order.
Former legislator and BJP spokesperson G L Raina said they demand that public darbars should be held in the camps for the displaced community “as they face the double challenge of not belonging to any specific district”.
Over 70,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits are living in five migrant camps and non-camps in  Jammu district.
Raina highlighted that while they reside within the territorial limits of one district in the  Jammu region, they encounter issues related to their original districts in the Kashmir Valley.
“In such a scenario, separate darbars conducted by the administrative secretaries would enable them to voice their concerns inclusively,” he told reporters here.
Expressing optimism about the administration recognizing the necessity of this initiative, Raina expressed hope that it would be successful in addressing their concerns effectively.
The BJP spokesperson welcomed the issuance of a new roster for the administrative secretaries to conduct public darbars across various districts in July.
“A fresh roster has been published detailing the schedule of the administrative secretaries from different departments specifying the dates and locations for the public darbars,” Raina said.
“This is a positive step towards ensuring a responsive administration,” he added, noting that it would serve as a crucial communication bridge between the people and the administration. (Agencies)

Previous article
New Criminal Laws Fully Capable To Deal With Pak-Sponsored Terrorism: ADGP Jammu
Next article
Speaker Om Birla’s explanation on microphone management in parliament
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top Criminal Laws Transformed: Lt Governor Takes Stand at PHQ

Northlines Northlines -
Commencement of 3 new Laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,...

J&K’s Purple Revolution: The Unexpected Game Changer

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, July 1: The story of lavender cultivation that...

J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jul 1: The Cooperative Department of the  Jammu and Kashmir...

J&K Govt Order :Govt Forms Panel To Propose Stamp Duty, Registration Fee Exemptions For Cooperative Societies

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jul 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top Criminal Laws Transformed: Lt Governor Takes Stand at PHQ

J&K’s Purple Revolution: The Unexpected Game Changer

J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator...