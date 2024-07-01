back to top
Search
JammuNew Criminal Laws Fully Capable To Deal With Pak-Sponsored Terrorism: ADGP Jammu
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

New Criminal Laws Fully Capable To Deal With Pak-Sponsored Terrorism: ADGP Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jul 1: Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, on Monday said the three new criminal laws introduced in the country are fully capable to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory.

The three new criminal laws came into effect across the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in 's criminal justice system.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘Thana Diwas' function at a police station here, the ADGP said the two important things of the new criminal laws are justice in place of punishment and security which means that the new laws will not only punish the guilty but also provide justice to the victims.
“These (justice and security) are two important aspects of the criminal justice system and both have been paid adequate attention,” he said.
Asked about the effectiveness of the new laws in the fight against terrorism, Jain said the laws are capable enough against the menace, to record evidence and to take action against those supporting terror.
“The police have become more competent to deal with the organized and its functioning has become more transparent. The forfeiting of property (of the criminals) will strengthen the police to deal with it (organized crime),” he added.
The ADGP said the zero FIR concept and complaint disposal within 15 days will add accountability, adding the victim needs to be informed about the status of their complaint and withdrawal of prosecution within 90 days which will bring more transparency. (Agencies)

Previous article
Justice Within Three Years Of Registering FIR Under New Laws; Hope For Reduction Of Crime: Amit Shah
Next article
BJP Demands Holding Public Darbars For Displaced Kashmiri Pandit Community In J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top Criminal Laws Transformed: Lt Governor Takes Stand at PHQ

Northlines Northlines -
Commencement of 3 new Laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,...

J&K’s Purple Revolution: The Unexpected Game Changer

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, July 1: The story of lavender cultivation that...

J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator Of JCCBL

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jul 1: The Cooperative Department of the  Jammu and Kashmir...

J&K Govt Order :Govt Forms Panel To Propose Stamp Duty, Registration Fee Exemptions For Cooperative Societies

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jul 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top Criminal Laws Transformed: Lt Governor Takes Stand at PHQ

J&K’s Purple Revolution: The Unexpected Game Changer

J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Extends Term Of Joint Registrar As Administrator...