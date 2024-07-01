New Criminal Laws Fully Capable To Deal With Pak-Sponsored Terrorism: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, Jul 1: Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, on Monday said the three new criminal laws introduced in the country are fully capable to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory.

The three new criminal laws came into effect across the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘Thana Diwas' function at a police station here, the ADGP said the two important things of the new criminal laws are justice in place of punishment and security which means that the new laws will not only punish the guilty but also provide justice to the victims.

“These (justice and security) are two important aspects of the criminal justice system and both have been paid adequate attention,” he said.

Asked about the effectiveness of the new laws in the fight against terrorism, Jain said the laws are capable enough against the menace, to record evidence and to take action against those supporting terror.

“The police have become more competent to deal with the organized crime and its functioning has become more transparent. The forfeiting of property (of the criminals) will strengthen the police to deal with it (organized crime),” he added.

The ADGP said the zero FIR concept and complaint disposal within 15 days will add accountability, adding the victim needs to be informed about the status of their complaint and withdrawal of prosecution within 90 days which will bring more transparency. (Agencies)