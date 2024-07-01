Despite Diversities, India Is One: RSS Chief Bhagwat At Launch Of Book On 165 War Hero Abdul Hamid

Ghazipur (UP), Jul 1: Despite diversities, India is one nation and one society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Monday at the launch of a book on 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid.

The event was held at Ghazipur's Dhamupur village, from where the soldier hailed.

Hamid was posthumously bestowed with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the India-Pakistan war. (Agencies)

