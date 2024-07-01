New Laws Will Free Criminal Justice System From Colonial-Era Mindset: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 1: On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that three new criminal laws would liberate the country's criminal justice system from the colonial-era mindset.



These new laws, which come into effect nationwide today, will bring widespread changes to India's criminal justice system by ending colonial-era statutes. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

LG Manoj Sinha said, “These three criminal laws will free the country's criminal justice system from the colonial-era mindset. I wish to congratulate the J&K police who have filed the first FIR under this new law. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have been implemented following consultations with stakeholders over the past four years.”

He mentioned that in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed a review of the criminal laws.

“In August 2019, states, High Courts, the Supreme Court, and MPs were asked for suggestions. Between 2020 and 2021, consultations were held, and the government received 3,200 suggestions. Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 58 meetings. These laws are based on justice, equality, and neutrality, as agreed upon by all stakeholders,” he added.

The implementation ceremony for the new criminal laws in J&K was held at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar. It was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, R. R. Bhatnagar, Advisor to the LG, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary of J&K, R. R. Swain, DGP of J&K, and other officers of J&K Police.

LG Sinha also interacted with social workers and police officers from other districts to gather feedback about the new laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), passed in Parliament last December, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Several new provisions have been incorporated into these laws to suit contemporary times and technologies.

The three new laws received Parliament's nod on December 21, 2023. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25, 2023, and they were published in the official gazette on the same day.