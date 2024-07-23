Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal talk about their intimate wedding plans

Bollywood Celebrity Couple Open Up About Their Wedding Plans

Zaheer Iqbal reveals he wanted to tie the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha abroad, but learned their marriage license would not be recognized in India. The popular celebrity duo, who wed last month in an intimate ceremony, recently shared insights into their wedding journey.

In a recent interview, when asked about opting for a close-knit affair, Sonakshi said showcasing their union to loved ones was always her vision. However, her now-husband Zaheer had ambitions of marrying overseas initially. He wished to travel outside India for their nuptials and return as a married pair.

Unfortunately for Zaheer, tying the knot abroad would not legally bind them under Indian laws upon coming back. Foreign marriages do not carry validity on home turf unless formalities are also completed locally. This roadblock “cancelled” Zaheer's plans right away, per Sonakshi's recount.

Many fans wondered how other famous faces navigate cross-border weddings. Sonakshi clarified they likely perform additional ceremonies post-travel to officialize their status as per domestic regulations.

For the couple, having key family and friends witness their vows took priority over destination weddings. Zaheer was fine with Sonakshi's wishes as long as their nearest and dearest celebrated the occasion. In the end, the relaxed affair truly became “one big party” as the actor desired.

The stars met through their A-list friend Salman Khan years ago. Today, they remain beloved among audiences for roles in successes like “Double XL” and continue cherishing their newlywed phase.